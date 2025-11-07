Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s previous close.

MCHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research cut Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,936,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,676,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average is $63.97.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,886.25. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 16.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 276,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 83,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

