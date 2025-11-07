Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.03.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.18. 7,463,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,539,521. Datadog has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $194.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 546.23, a P/E/G ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.91.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $6,820,235.52. Following the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $246,131.20. The trade was a 96.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 41,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.94, for a total transaction of $6,259,179.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 438,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,245,301.90. This trade represents a 8.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,510,236 shares of company stock worth $207,339,763 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 149.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,112,000 after buying an additional 156,152 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 58,369 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,526,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Datadog by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 108,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after buying an additional 92,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

