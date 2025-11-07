Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.89.

Airbnb stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,396,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,519. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.63. The firm has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $28,135,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 704,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,932,668.30. This trade represents a 25.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $281,199.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,850,752.80. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,446,760 shares of company stock valued at $179,726,429 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 42.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 52.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,590,000 after buying an additional 850,719 shares during the period. Finally, York GP Ltd. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $6,617,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

