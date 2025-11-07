Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s current price.

TTD has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.58.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,988,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,094,606. Trade Desk has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $141.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.66.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The company had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 317.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 175.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

