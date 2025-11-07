AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target Raised to $721.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $633.00 to $721.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APP. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $705.00 target price on AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AppLovin from $575.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $740.00 target price on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.13.

APP traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $619.66. 5,455,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,171,426. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $602.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $745.61. The stock has a market cap of $209.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 294.76% and a net margin of 51.27%.The business’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total transaction of $13,127,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,360,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,280,707.28. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.00, for a total transaction of $58,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,283,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,014,072. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock worth $514,863,333. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 20.7% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

