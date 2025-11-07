Critical Comparison: Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) vs. SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU)

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) and Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SeaStar Medical and Avantor”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaStar Medical $140,000.00 117.65 -$24.83 million ($2.62) -0.18 Avantor $6.78 billion 1.16 $711.50 million ($0.13) -88.65

Volatility and Risk

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than SeaStar Medical. Avantor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaStar Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

SeaStar Medical has a beta of -1.06, indicating that its stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avantor has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SeaStar Medical and Avantor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaStar Medical -1,915.27% N/A -232.65% Avantor -1.25% 10.91% 5.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SeaStar Medical and Avantor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaStar Medical 1 0 0 0 1.00 Avantor 0 11 4 0 2.27

Avantor has a consensus price target of $14.42, suggesting a potential upside of 25.15%. Given Avantor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avantor is more favorable than SeaStar Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Avantor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Avantor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avantor beats SeaStar Medical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc. engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips. It also provides equipment and instrumentation products, including filtration systems, virus inactivation systems, incubators, analytical instruments, evaporators, ultra-low-temperature freezers, biological safety cabinets, and critical environment supplies. In addition, the company offers services and specialty procurements comprising onsite lab and production, clinical, equipment, procurement and sourcing, and biopharmaceutical material scale-up and development services. Further, it provides scientific research support services, such as DNA extraction, bioreactor servicing, clinical and biorepository, and compound management services. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

