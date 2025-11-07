PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) SVP Sells $1,822,000.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) SVP Trecia Canty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 200,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,111.36. The trade was a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,329,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,302. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently -23.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $27.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 62.3% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 235.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 761.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

