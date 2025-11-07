Wells Fargo & Company Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $280.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

Get FedEx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $3.62 on Friday, reaching $262.48. 1,017,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,470. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.92 and a 200-day moving average of $229.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 121.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.