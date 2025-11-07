Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.03.

Expedia Group Trading Up 17.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $38.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.29. 6,217,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,930. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $130.01 and a 1 year high of $264.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. This represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 114.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

