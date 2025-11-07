Reviewing Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) & Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Tesla shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Tesla shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tesla has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service $460,000.00 8.04 -$5.19 million ($1.45) -0.94 Tesla $95.63 billion 14.95 $7.13 billion $1.50 286.61

This table compares Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service and Tesla”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tesla has higher revenue and earnings than Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tesla, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service and Tesla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service -467.57% -27.96% -22.99% Tesla 5.51% 6.61% 3.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service and Tesla, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service 1 0 0 0 1.00 Tesla 11 13 21 1 2.26

Tesla has a consensus price target of $391.08, indicating a potential downside of 9.03%. Given Tesla’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tesla is more favorable than Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service.

Summary

Tesla beats Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. in March 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. is a subsidiary of Fairview Eastern International Holdings Limited.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services. This segment also provides sedans and sport utility vehicles through direct and used vehicle sales, a network of Tesla Superchargers, and in-app upgrades; purchase financing and leasing services; services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service locations and Tesla mobile service technicians; and vehicle limited warranties and extended service plans. The Energy Generation and Storage segment engages in the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and leasing of solar energy generation and energy storage products, and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers and utilities through its website, stores, and galleries, as well as through a network of channel partners; and provision of service and repairs to its energy product customers, including under warranty, as well as various financing options to its solar customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

