Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.59. 500,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,629. The company has a market capitalization of $145.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.40. Orion Office REIT has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative net margin of 50.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. Orion Office REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.760 EPS.

Insider Activity at Orion Office REIT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Orion Office REIT news, Director Reginald Harold Gilyard purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $160,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 227,778 shares in the company, valued at $662,833.98. This trade represents a 31.83% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

