Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.
Orion Office REIT Price Performance
Shares of Orion Office REIT stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.59. 500,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,629. The company has a market capitalization of $145.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.40. Orion Office REIT has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative net margin of 50.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. Orion Office REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.760 EPS.
Insider Activity at Orion Office REIT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.
Orion Office REIT Company Profile
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orion Office REIT
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Dave Stock: 180% Gain + Q3 Beat = Breakout Setup?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Cameco Stock Falls After Earnings, Why the Dip May Be a Gift
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Amgen Stock: New All-Time Highs Ahead After Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.