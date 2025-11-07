Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Price

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.61% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GLPG. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partners set a $40.00 price target on Galapagos and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $31.33.
Galapagos Stock Up 0.9%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the second quarter worth $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Galapagos by 7.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
