Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Price

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GLPG. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partners set a $40.00 price target on Galapagos and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $31.33.

Galapagos Stock Up 0.9%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

Shares of Galapagos stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.49. 152,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,962. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 0.23. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $37.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the second quarter worth $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Galapagos by 7.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

