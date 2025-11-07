Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 7th (AIF, ARX, BSAC, DFY, EQX, ERE.UN, HLF, NVA, TECK.B, TRP)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, November 7th:

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$52.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$74.00.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Scotiabank currently has C$30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$36.00.

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$74.00.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has C$16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$22.00.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a tender rating. They currently have C$18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$20.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$69.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$78.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$77.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. ATB Capital currently has C$305.00 price target on the stock.

