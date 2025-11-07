Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000-3.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 2.9%

Planet Fitness stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $87.72 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.63.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $444.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.95 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 110.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.030 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,389,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,981 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $1,891,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after buying an additional 29,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

