X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10, Zacks reports. X4 Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.86% and a negative return on equity of 581.46%. The business had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.1%

NASDAQ:XFOR traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $3.69. 534,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.51. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised X4 Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.50 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.50 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Adam R. Craig purchased 86,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $249,997.40. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 376,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,652.30. This represents a 29.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 22,485 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 51,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 178,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

