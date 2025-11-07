DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Up 8.9% – Here’s Why

DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.53 and last traded at $33.3360. 1,268,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 1,068,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $18.30 price objective on shares of DAQO New Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. New Street Research set a $15.40 price target on shares of DAQO New Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of DAQO New Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DAQO New Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of DAQO New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Get DAQO New Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAQO New Energy

DAQO New Energy Trading Up 10.5%

The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98.

DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $162.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.78 million. DAQO New Energy had a negative net margin of 53.74% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. On average, analysts forecast that DAQO New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

DAQO New Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 26th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of DAQO New Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DQ. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of DAQO New Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DAQO New Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after buying an additional 26,359 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DAQO New Energy by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 112,562 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DAQO New Energy in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DAQO New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $837,000. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

DAQO New Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DAQO New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAQO New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.