Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 8,222,047 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 311% from the previous session’s volume of 2,002,675 shares.The stock last traded at $68.34 and had previously closed at $68.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HALO. Benchmark increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $354.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.18 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 150.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,207.26. This represents a 45.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $1,507,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,285,726.65. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,779,595. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $650,250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,215,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,156,000 after purchasing an additional 146,677 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,541,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,674 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,029,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,478,000 after purchasing an additional 95,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,451,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,642,000 after purchasing an additional 79,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

