Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.38 and last traded at $64.59, with a volume of 194171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.01.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLB. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Baird R W raised Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average of $73.07.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,807,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,725 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,764.75. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $524,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 70,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,990.20. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock worth $5,845,440 in the last 90 days. 38.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 87.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

