Elizabeth Kernaghan Acquires 7,300 Shares of Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Kernaghan acquired 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,788,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,658,330. This trade represents a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Elizabeth Kernaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Elizabeth Kernaghan purchased 5,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,750.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Elizabeth Kernaghan purchased 9,600 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,320.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Elizabeth Kernaghan acquired 300 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.69 per share, with a total value of C$3,507.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Elizabeth Kernaghan acquired 100 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,168.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Elizabeth Kernaghan bought 4,900 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,840.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Elizabeth Kernaghan bought 4,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Elizabeth Kernaghan acquired 900 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.59 per share, with a total value of C$10,431.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Elizabeth Kernaghan bought 100 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.57 per share, with a total value of C$1,157.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Elizabeth Kernaghan bought 2,600 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,030.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Elizabeth Kernaghan bought 500 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,760.00.

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

WEF traded down C$0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.38. 37,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,184. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.80 and a 52 week high of C$14.70. The stock has a market cap of C$120.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Western Forest Products to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.38.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company’s principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales.

