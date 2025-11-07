Elizabeth Kernaghan Acquires 7,300 Shares of Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Kernaghan acquired 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,788,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,658,330. This trade represents a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock.
Elizabeth Kernaghan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 3rd, Elizabeth Kernaghan purchased 5,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,750.00.
- On Monday, November 3rd, Elizabeth Kernaghan purchased 9,600 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,320.00.
- On Monday, November 3rd, Elizabeth Kernaghan acquired 300 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.69 per share, with a total value of C$3,507.00.
- On Monday, November 3rd, Elizabeth Kernaghan acquired 100 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,168.00.
- On Tuesday, November 4th, Elizabeth Kernaghan bought 4,900 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,840.00.
- On Wednesday, November 5th, Elizabeth Kernaghan bought 4,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,400.00.
- On Wednesday, November 5th, Elizabeth Kernaghan acquired 900 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.59 per share, with a total value of C$10,431.00.
- On Wednesday, November 5th, Elizabeth Kernaghan bought 100 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.57 per share, with a total value of C$1,157.00.
- On Thursday, November 6th, Elizabeth Kernaghan bought 2,600 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,030.00.
- On Thursday, November 6th, Elizabeth Kernaghan bought 500 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,760.00.
Western Forest Products Stock Performance
WEF traded down C$0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.38. 37,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,184. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.80 and a 52 week high of C$14.70. The stock has a market cap of C$120.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company’s principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales.
