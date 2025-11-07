Insider Selling: Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Insider Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) insider Winsome Resources Limited sold 28,000 shares of Power Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total transaction of C$25,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,272,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,367,520. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Winsome Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 31st, Winsome Resources Limited sold 111,500 shares of Power Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total transaction of C$107,040.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Winsome Resources Limited sold 63,000 shares of Power Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total value of C$56,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Winsome Resources Limited sold 40,000 shares of Power Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total value of C$34,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Winsome Resources Limited sold 74,500 shares of Power Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.89, for a total value of C$66,305.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Winsome Resources Limited sold 40,000 shares of Power Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.89, for a total value of C$35,600.00.

Power Metals Stock Performance

Shares of PWM traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,960. Power Metals Corp. has a one year low of C$0.34 and a one year high of C$1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$140.14 million, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

