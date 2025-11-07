Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Power Assets Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.26, but opened at $6.74. Power Assets shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 971 shares changing hands.

Power Assets Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49.

Power Assets Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.0796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 474.0%.

Power Assets Company Profile

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

