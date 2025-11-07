HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $478.88 and last traded at $475.3450, with a volume of 454147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $471.36.

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $417.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $470.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.24.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,105.73. This trade represents a 52.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 17.1% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

