Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Stock Price Down 13.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) dropped 13.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$12.87 and last traded at C$12.88. Approximately 102,451 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 27,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.82.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$336.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its products include Dermatology Products, Hospital Acute Care Products, and Out-Licensed Products among others. The company’s geographical segments include Canada and the United States.

