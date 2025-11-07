Safestay (LON:SSTY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 and last traded at GBX 19.01, with a volume of 39994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Safestay in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd.

Get Safestay alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSTY

Safestay Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.34 million, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52.

Safestay (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 0.73 EPS for the quarter. Safestay had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Safestay plc will post 24.0500009 earnings per share for the current year.

Safestay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safestay PLC is one of Europe’s largest hostel groups, operating in the fragmented and fast-growing global hostel market that is expected to be worth $8.9bn annually by 2027*.

Safestay’s portfolio of 20 premium hostels and one hotel offer guests both private and shared rooms in destination cities across the UK, Spain, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Portugal, and Slovakia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safestay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.