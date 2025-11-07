Safestay (LON:SSTY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 and last traded at GBX 19.01, with a volume of 39994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Safestay in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd.
Safestay (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 0.73 EPS for the quarter. Safestay had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Safestay plc will post 24.0500009 earnings per share for the current year.
Safestay PLC is one of Europe’s largest hostel groups, operating in the fragmented and fast-growing global hostel market that is expected to be worth $8.9bn annually by 2027*.
Safestay’s portfolio of 20 premium hostels and one hotel offer guests both private and shared rooms in destination cities across the UK, Spain, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Portugal, and Slovakia.
