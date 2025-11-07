Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 219,745 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 367% compared to the typical daily volume of 47,097 call options.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of IBM stock traded down $6.04 on Friday, hitting $306.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,290,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,079. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $204.07 and a twelve month high of $319.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.34. The firm has a market cap of $286.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

