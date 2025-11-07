Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Shares Up 14.1% – Here’s Why

Nihon Kohden Corporation (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) rose 14.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.19. Approximately 2,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.5550.

Nihon Kohden Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $346.24 million during the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.