Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.43), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.56 million. Seadrill had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 1.58%. Seadrill updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Seadrill Stock Performance

NYSE:SDRL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 302,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,314. Seadrill has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Institutional Trading of Seadrill

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seadrill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seadrill during the second quarter worth $42,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 18.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Seadrill by 64.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Seadrill by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Seadrill from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. SEB Equity Research set a $33.00 price objective on Seadrill in a report on Monday, September 1st. Barclays started coverage on Seadrill in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Dnb Carnegie raised shares of Seadrill to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seadrill from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

