Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.43), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.56 million. Seadrill had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 1.58%. Seadrill updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:SDRL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 302,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,314. Seadrill has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seadrill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seadrill during the second quarter worth $42,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 18.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Seadrill by 64.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Seadrill by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.
