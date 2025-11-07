Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.850-13.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.950-3.100 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.83.

APD stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.45. 949,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,471. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $235.55 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.05.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 18.4% in the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $282,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

