Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $186.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.05 million. Hudson Pacific Properties updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.010-0.050 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,832,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,853. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $854.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.40 to $3.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.80 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 284.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

