National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Announces $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

National HealthCare stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $126.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,749. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.41. National HealthCare has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $136.86. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.58.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $382.66 million for the quarter.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

