Insider Buying: Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Director Acquires 6,900 Shares of Stock

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) Director Edward Hume Kernaghan bought 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.85 per share, with a total value of C$54,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,715,214 shares in the company, valued at C$29,164,429.90. The trade was a 0.19% increase in their position.

Edward Hume Kernaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Edward Hume Kernaghan purchased 2,200 shares of Obsidian Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,512.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Edward Hume Kernaghan bought 3,200 shares of Obsidian Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.95 per share, with a total value of C$25,440.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Edward Hume Kernaghan bought 4,700 shares of Obsidian Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,318.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Edward Hume Kernaghan purchased 5,600 shares of Obsidian Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,960.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Edward Hume Kernaghan acquired 800 shares of Obsidian Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.78 per share, with a total value of C$6,224.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Edward Hume Kernaghan acquired 1,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Edward Hume Kernaghan bought 400 shares of Obsidian Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.85 per share, with a total value of C$3,140.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Edward Hume Kernaghan bought 1,300 shares of Obsidian Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, with a total value of C$10,179.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Edward Hume Kernaghan purchased 100 shares of Obsidian Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$783.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Edward Hume Kernaghan acquired 500 shares of Obsidian Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.80 per share, with a total value of C$3,900.00.

Shares of TSE:OBE traded up C$0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.22. 282,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,178. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$5.35 and a 12 month high of C$9.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55. The firm has a market cap of C$551.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.69, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of -0.07.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.83.

Obsidian Energy Ltd, is an intermediate-sized oil and gas producer with strategic assets in Alberta. It operates in a single reporting segment that is exploration, development and holding an interest in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

