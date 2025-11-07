La Mancha Capital Management Gp Acquires 119,000 Shares of Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) insider La Mancha Capital Management Gp acquired 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,322,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,263,298.24. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their position.

La Mancha Capital Management Gp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 4th, La Mancha Capital Management Gp acquired 50,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

On Friday, October 10th, La Mancha Capital Management Gp purchased 216,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$64,800.00.

On Monday, October 6th, La Mancha Capital Management Gp bought 435,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, La Mancha Capital Management Gp acquired 208,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$62,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, La Mancha Capital Management Gp bought 237,500 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,250.00.

On Thursday, October 9th, La Mancha Capital Management Gp purchased 119,500 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$35,850.00.

On Thursday, October 9th, La Mancha Capital Management Gp acquired 341,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$102,300.00.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BSX remained flat at C$0.33 during trading on Friday. 266,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.27. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$155.36 million, a PE ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It operates in Canada where its head office is located and in Brazil where its exploration and development properties are located. The company owns and operates the Volta Grande Gold project.

