Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Director Elizabeth Kernaghan Buys 9,600 Shares

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Kernaghan purchased 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,320.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,770,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,719,530. This trade represents a 0.55% increase in their ownership of the stock.
Elizabeth Kernaghan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 3rd, Elizabeth Kernaghan acquired 5,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.75 per share, with a total value of C$58,750.00.
- On Monday, November 3rd, Elizabeth Kernaghan bought 300 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,507.00.
- On Monday, November 3rd, Elizabeth Kernaghan purchased 100 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.68 per share, with a total value of C$1,168.00.
- On Tuesday, November 4th, Elizabeth Kernaghan acquired 4,900 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,840.00.
- On Wednesday, November 5th, Elizabeth Kernaghan bought 4,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.60 per share, with a total value of C$46,400.00.
- On Wednesday, November 5th, Elizabeth Kernaghan purchased 900 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,431.00.
- On Wednesday, November 5th, Elizabeth Kernaghan acquired 100 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.57 per share, with a total value of C$1,157.00.
- On Wednesday, November 5th, Elizabeth Kernaghan acquired 7,300 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.55 per share, with a total value of C$84,315.00.
- On Thursday, November 6th, Elizabeth Kernaghan bought 2,600 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,030.00.
- On Thursday, November 6th, Elizabeth Kernaghan bought 500 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,760.00.
Western Forest Products Stock Performance
Shares of TSE WEF traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$11.38. 37,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,184. The firm has a market cap of C$120.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.71. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.80 and a 1-year high of C$14.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company’s principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales.
Further Reading
