Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Director Elizabeth Kernaghan Buys 9,600 Shares

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Kernaghan purchased 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,320.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,770,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,719,530. This trade represents a 0.55% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Elizabeth Kernaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Elizabeth Kernaghan acquired 5,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.75 per share, with a total value of C$58,750.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Elizabeth Kernaghan bought 300 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,507.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Elizabeth Kernaghan purchased 100 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.68 per share, with a total value of C$1,168.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Elizabeth Kernaghan acquired 4,900 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,840.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Elizabeth Kernaghan bought 4,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.60 per share, with a total value of C$46,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Elizabeth Kernaghan purchased 900 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,431.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Elizabeth Kernaghan acquired 100 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.57 per share, with a total value of C$1,157.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Elizabeth Kernaghan acquired 7,300 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.55 per share, with a total value of C$84,315.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Elizabeth Kernaghan bought 2,600 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,030.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Elizabeth Kernaghan bought 500 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,760.00.

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

Shares of TSE WEF traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$11.38. 37,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,184. The firm has a market cap of C$120.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.71. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.80 and a 1-year high of C$14.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Western Forest Products to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Western Forest Products to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.38.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company’s principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales.

