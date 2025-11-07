Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.71) by $0.52, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $639.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.78 million. Pattern Group updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Pattern Group Stock Down 7.0%

NASDAQ:PTRN traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.92. 755,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,498. Pattern Group has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $20.10.

Get Pattern Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTRN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pattern Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Pattern Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pattern Group in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pattern Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Pattern Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David K. Wright sold 9,414,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $122,574,003.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,418,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,029,976.70. The trade was a 24.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Gay sold 1,300,000 shares of Pattern Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $16,926,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 829,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,799,764.50. The trade was a 61.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pattern Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pattern Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pattern Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,506,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,640,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.86% of Pattern Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pattern Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.