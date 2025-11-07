Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Issues Earnings Results

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.62, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.31 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.67%.

Innoviva Price Performance

Shares of INVA stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,683. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Innoviva from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Innoviva from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innoviva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Institutional Trading of Innoviva

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Innoviva by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,545,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,044,000 after acquiring an additional 151,957 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 624,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,549,000 after purchasing an additional 125,802 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 29,299 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 188,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Innoviva by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 171,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 30,792 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Featured Articles

