Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04, Zacks reports.

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

DSGN traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. 691,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,990. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.67. Design Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 26.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 26.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DSGN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Design Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Design Therapeutics

About Design Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.