Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04, Zacks reports.
Design Therapeutics Stock Performance
DSGN traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. 691,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,990. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.67. Design Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Design Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 26.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 26.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Design Therapeutics
About Design Therapeutics
Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Design Therapeutics
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Dave Stock: 180% Gain + Q3 Beat = Breakout Setup?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Cameco Stock Falls After Earnings, Why the Dip May Be a Gift
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Amgen Stock: New All-Time Highs Ahead After Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.