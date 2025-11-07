Geo Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.230-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $651.0 million-$676.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $666.5 million. Geo Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.810-1.850 EPS.

Shares of Geo Group stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,124. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Geo Group has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $36.46.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geo Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $565.42 million during the quarter. Geo Group has set its FY22 guidance at $2.40-2.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Geo Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Geo Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Geo Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Geo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Jones Trading lowered their price objective on shares of Geo Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Geo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Geo Group by 245.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Geo Group by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Geo Group by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Geo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Geo Group by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH now owns 14,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

