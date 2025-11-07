Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Stock

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $287.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.

WTS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

NYSE:WTS traded up $9.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.32. The company had a trading volume of 146,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.59. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $177.59 and a fifty-two week high of $287.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.30.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $611.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Watts Water Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total value of $195,682.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,693.30. This trade represents a 37.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

