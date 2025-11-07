AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $195.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.53% from the company’s current price.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Daiwa America upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. DZ Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.57.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.84. 2,293,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,390,580. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.96. The stock has a market cap of $386.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.AbbVie’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 191,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

