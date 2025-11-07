Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Price

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 16.58% from the company’s current price.

EXPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.03.

EXPE stock traded up $44.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.73. 5,292,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $130.01 and a 1-year high of $262.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $546,405.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,297,902.69. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,764 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,067 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,790 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,546 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

