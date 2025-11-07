Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock Price

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVAH. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Aveanna Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 832,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,200. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.30 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 0.85%.The business had revenue of $450.53 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 1,251,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $11,267,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,292,787 shares in the company, valued at $173,635,083. This represents a 6.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Paul R. Vigano sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 362,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,714. The trade was a 80.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,597,968 shares of company stock worth $293,381,712. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

