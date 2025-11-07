Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Price

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

NASDAQ:COLL traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.82. 519,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,437. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 97.28% and a net margin of 5.13%.The firm had revenue of $135.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 16,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $626,223.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 103,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,052.73. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gino Santini sold 5,405 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $201,011.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 95,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,611.98. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,133 shares of company stock worth $1,683,604. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 453.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 744.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

