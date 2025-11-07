Argus Cuts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $90.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Argus from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 63.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DXCM. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $99.00 target price on DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler set a $75.00 target price on DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,079,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,458. DexCom has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $93.25. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $53,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,853.62. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $117,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,840. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 5,383 shares of company stock valued at $434,274 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after buying an additional 54,105 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 261,774 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after buying an additional 46,454 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

