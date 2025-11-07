Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Datadog from $184.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial upped their price target on Datadog from $149.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 price target on shares of Datadog and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.03.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $190.25. 6,357,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,534,225. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Datadog has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $194.87. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 543.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $10,273,579.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 533,358 shares in the company, valued at $87,417,376.20. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total transaction of $1,337,863.15. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,232.80. This trade represents a 40.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,510,236 shares of company stock valued at $207,339,763 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after buying an additional 9,748,738 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Datadog by 12.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,522 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 259.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Datadog by 23.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,065 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 23.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,983,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

