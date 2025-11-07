Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $225.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $189.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.32% from the stock’s previous close.

DDOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Datadog from $179.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.03.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.17. 6,357,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,534,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.91. The stock has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $194.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,682 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $10,273,579.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 533,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,417,376.20. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total value of $1,286,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 364,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,252,118.42. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,510,236 shares of company stock worth $207,339,763 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 30.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748,738 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Datadog by 12.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,522 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 259.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,611,000 after buying an additional 1,261,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,983,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

