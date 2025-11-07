Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Nanobiotix S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 62,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 34,487 shares.The stock last traded at $19.61 and had previously closed at $19.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBTX shares. Leerink Partners set a $14.00 target price on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Thursday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nanobiotix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nanobiotix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Nanobiotix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix Trading Down 0.2%

About Nanobiotix

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43.

(Get Free Report)

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.