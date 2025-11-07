Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Announces Earnings Results

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.83. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $47.93 and a twelve month high of $95.46.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 137.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra Research raised Skyworks Solutions from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

