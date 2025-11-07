Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 7th (AARD, ABCL, ABNB, AHT, AIOT, ANTO, APPN, AV, BILL, BL)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, November 7th:

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Leerink Partners. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They currently have a GBX 4,600 price target on the stock.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,900 target price on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN). DA Davidson issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Aviva (LON:AV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 750 price target on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $64.00.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 1,575 target price on the stock.

Carlsmed (NASDAQ:CARL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $136.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Coats Group (LON:COA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 125 target price on the stock.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its in-line rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

Capita (LON:CPI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 321 price target on the stock.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a GBX 375 target price on the stock.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 460 price target on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $518.00 target price on the stock.

DCC (LON:DCC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 7,500 price target on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 2,300 target price on the stock.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 4,300 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Citizens Jmp.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 2,360 target price on the stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 2,170 price target on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 450 target price on the stock.

3i Group (LON:III) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 4,700 target price on the stock.

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX). They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Informa (LON:INF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 1,055 target price on the stock.

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Argus. Argus currently has a $145.00 target price on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $59.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 725 price target on the stock.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $64.00.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a GBX 435 target price on the stock.

Mony Group (LON:MONY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 260 target price on the stock.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $158.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. The firm currently has a $977.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $910.00.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 885 price target on the stock.

RS Group (LON:RS1) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 810 price target on the stock.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a sector perform rating. They currently have GBX 135 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 170.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SSE (LON:SSE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a GBX 2,200 price target on the stock.

Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 15 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Citizens Jmp.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a GBX 1,275 price target on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a GBX 72 target price on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

