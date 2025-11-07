Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 7th (AARD, ABCL, ABNB, AHT, AIOT, ANTO, APPN, AV, BILL, BL)

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, November 7th:

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Leerink Partners. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They currently have a GBX 4,600 price target on the stock.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,900 target price on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN). DA Davidson issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Aviva (LON:AV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 750 price target on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $64.00.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 1,575 target price on the stock.

Carlsmed (NASDAQ:CARL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $136.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Coats Group (LON:COA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 125 target price on the stock.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its in-line rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

Capita (LON:CPI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 321 price target on the stock.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a GBX 375 target price on the stock.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 460 price target on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $518.00 target price on the stock.

DCC (LON:DCC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 7,500 price target on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 2,300 target price on the stock.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 4,300 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Citizens Jmp.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 2,360 target price on the stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 2,170 price target on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 450 target price on the stock.

3i Group (LON:III) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 4,700 target price on the stock.

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX). They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Informa (LON:INF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 1,055 target price on the stock.

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Argus. Argus currently has a $145.00 target price on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $59.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 725 price target on the stock.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $64.00.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a GBX 435 target price on the stock.

Mony Group (LON:MONY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 260 target price on the stock.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $158.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. The firm currently has a $977.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $910.00.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 885 price target on the stock.

RS Group (LON:RS1) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 810 price target on the stock.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a sector perform rating. They currently have GBX 135 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 170.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SSE (LON:SSE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a GBX 2,200 price target on the stock.

Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 15 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Citizens Jmp.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a GBX 1,275 price target on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a GBX 72 target price on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

