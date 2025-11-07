QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) Posts Earnings Results

QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($9.89) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter.

QVC Group Stock Up 20.7%

Shares of QVCGA stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. 343,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,074. QVC Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $55.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QVC Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QVC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in QVC Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in QVC Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of QVC Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QVC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QVC Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

QVC Group Company Profile

QVC Group, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

