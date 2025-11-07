Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.500-1.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.180-0.260 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PEB traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $398.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.570 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.260 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.90%.

PEB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 218.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.